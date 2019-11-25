Trending

President Trump claims public support for impeachment is ‘dropping like a rock’

President Donald Trump talks with reporters in the Rose Garden of the White House, Monday, Nov. 25, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/ Evan Vucci)

OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 10:46 AM PT — Monday, November 25, 2019

Democrats have started writing a report regarding their findings during impeachment hearings. On Sunday, House Intelligence Committee chairman Adam Schiff said he’s determined to keep the impeachment process going despite Republican backlash. The finished report could lead to a House vote on whether to formally charge President Trump.

The president has maintained his innocence and continues to deny any wrongdoing. He said most Americans do not support the Democrat-led inquiry. He took to Twitter Monday to criticize House Democrats, while suggesting they “get down to work” to enact measures that have been on the back-burner.

President Trump’s comments come as he and Republican lawmakers accuse the Democrat Party of putting all their attention on the impeachment proceedings instead of focusing on passing important legislation.

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, D-Calif., give final remarks during a hearing where former White House national security aide Fiona Hill, and David Holmes, a U.S. diplomat in Ukraine, testified before the House Intelligence Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, during a public impeachment hearing. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

RELATED: Nunes: Democrats Struggle To Make Their Impeachment Case Against President Trump

TOPICS:
SHARE
TWEET
PIN
SHARE