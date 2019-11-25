President Trump claims public support for impeachment is ‘dropping like a rock’

OAN Newsroom

Democrats have started writing a report regarding their findings during impeachment hearings. On Sunday, House Intelligence Committee chairman Adam Schiff said he’s determined to keep the impeachment process going despite Republican backlash. The finished report could lead to a House vote on whether to formally charge President Trump.

The president has maintained his innocence and continues to deny any wrongdoing. He said most Americans do not support the Democrat-led inquiry. He took to Twitter Monday to criticize House Democrats, while suggesting they “get down to work” to enact measures that have been on the back-burner.

Support for Impeachment is dropping like a rock, down into the 20’s in some Polls. Dems should now get down to work and finally approve USMCA, and much more! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 25, 2019

President Trump’s comments come as he and Republican lawmakers accuse the Democrat Party of putting all their attention on the impeachment proceedings instead of focusing on passing important legislation.