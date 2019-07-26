President Trump celebrates 1 year anniversary of ‘Pledge to America’s Workers’

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 6:47 AM PT — Friday, July 26, 2019

The White House is celebrating the one year anniversary of President Trump’s initiative known as ”Pledge to America’s Workers.’

The president signed the executive order last year, creating the National Council for the American Worker. The goal is to increase training and education opportunities, which will contribute to more than 12 million new careers over the next five years.

On Thursday morning, President Trump spoke on the initiative:

“Companies have stepped up like Marillyn (Chief Executive Officer of Lockheed Martin), thank you very much, Lockheed Martin. Companies have stepped up to the plate, and so many companies have done thousands and thousands of jobs and the training for these jobs.”

More than 300 companies signed the pledge, including General Motors, Home Depot and Microsoft.