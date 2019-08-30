President Trump cancels trip to Poland as Hurricane Dorian heads toward Fla.

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 6:31 AM PT — Friday, August 30, 2019

President Trump has canceled his weekend trip to Poland. He said he wants to ensure federal resources are focused on Hurricane Dorian, which is expected to hit Florida in the coming days. While speaking to reporters at the White House Thursday, the president announced Vice President Mike Pence would go in his place.

The president was scheduled to spend the weekend in Poland to meet with President Andrzej Duda as well as attend ceremonies marking 80 years since the start of WWII. President Trump said he spoke to President Duda to explain the gravity of the situation, and discussed plans to visit his country another time.

“It’s something very important for me to be here — this storm looks like it could be a very, very big one indeed and Mike (Pence) will be going,” explained the president. “Our highest priority is the safety and security of the people in the path of the hurricane.”

Hurricane Dorian slowed a bit overnight, while the government in the northwestern Bahamas issued a hurricane watch. Weather forecasts Friday project the storm will pass over Great Abaco and Grand Bahama islands this weekend before heading toward southern Florida Monday or Tuesday.

Dorian is currently a Category Two hurricane and is likely to upgrade to a Category Three hurricane later Friday with winds of around 111 miles-per-hour. Weather experts expect it to strengthen into a Category Four storm as it barrels toward Florida.