President Trump calls out media outlets over Iran coverage

UPDATED 7:59 AM PT — Friday, May 17, 2019

President Trump recently blasted the mainstream media over it’s reporting on U.S. tensions with Iran. In a tweet Friday, he said “the fake news media” is hurting the country “with its fraudulent” and inaccurate coverage of Iran.” He went on to call poor sourcing “dangerous.”

The Fake News Media is hurting our Country with its fraudulent and highly inaccurate coverage of Iran. It is scattershot, poorly sourced (made up), and DANGEROUS. At least Iran doesn’t know what to think, which at this point may very well be a good thing! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 17, 2019

The tweet comes after news outlets reported that U.S. Intelligence said Iran was only increasing military defenses because it believed the U.S. was about to launch a preemptive strike on Tehran.

Reports Thursday said President Trump told acting Defense Secretary Patrick Shanahan that he did not want a war with Iran.