President Trump calls out media outlets over Iran coverage

OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 7:59 AM PT — Friday, May 17, 2019

President Trump recently blasted the mainstream media over it’s reporting on U.S. tensions with Iran. In a tweet Friday, he said “the fake news media” is hurting the country “with its fraudulent” and inaccurate coverage of Iran.” He went on to call poor sourcing “dangerous.”

The tweet comes after news outlets reported that U.S. Intelligence said Iran was only increasing military defenses because it believed the U.S. was about to launch a preemptive strike on Tehran.

Reports Thursday said President Trump told acting Defense Secretary Patrick Shanahan that he did not want a war with Iran.

In this Thursday, May 9, 2019 photo released by the U.S. Navy, the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln transits the Suez Canal in Egypt. The aircraft carrier and its strike group deployed to the Persian Gulf on orders from the White House to respond to an unspecified threat from Iran. (Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Dan Snow, U.S. Navy via AP)

