President Trump calls One America News, says he is in high spirits and resting up

UPDATED 3:30 PM PT – Friday, January 22, 2021

One America News is happy to report President Trump is in high spirits and resting up.

On Friday, President Trump called One America News from Florida. He said he is disappointed to see what is happening to our country, including at the southern border.

Our President — who kept his promise to put America first — tells One America News Network he will continue to fight back where he can.

OANN can now exclusively report President Trump will be supporting Kelli Ward in her fight to remain chairwoman of the Republican party in Arizona. Trump said she is the right person for Arizona and has the right position on the Second Amendment to protect our freedoms.