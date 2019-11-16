President Trump calls on Louisiana citizens to go vote in state gubernatorial race

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 1:45 PM PT — Saturday, November 16, 2019

President Trump is rallying voters in Louisiana as residents go to the polls for Saturday’s gubernatorial election. The president took to Twitter Saturday morning, calling on Louisiana residents to get out and vote for Eddie Rispone to be the next governor.

Good morning Louisiana! Polls are open at 7AM. Get out and VOTE for @EddieRispone to be your next Gov! He will get your taxes and auto insurance (highest in Country!) way down. Loves our Military & Vets. Will protect your 2A. Find your polling place below: https://t.co/0rnhb4z3HU — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 16, 2019

The president said Rispone will get taxes and auto insurance — the highest in the country — way down. He added Rispone loves our military and will continue to defend the Second Amendment. During his rally in Louisiana on Thursday night, the president lavished praise on the Republican candidate.

“You’re going to have a great Republican governor, who is going to bring down the car insurance — bring down the taxes,” stated President Trump. “If you want to defend your values, your jobs and your freedom, then you need to replace radical liberal John Bel Edwards with a true Louisiana patriot.”

Rispone and incumbent Democrat Governor John Bel Edwards have been neck and neck in recent surveys. Polls in Louisiana will be closing Saturday at 8p.m. local time.

