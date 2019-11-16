Trending

President Trump calls on Louisiana citizens to go vote in state gubernatorial race

President Donald Trump greets Louisiana gubernatorial candidate, Republican Eddie Rispone, as he speaks at a campaign rally in Bossier City, La., Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019. President Trump was in town to stump for Rispone ahead of Saturday’s election. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

UPDATED 1:45 PM PT — Saturday, November 16, 2019

President Trump is rallying voters in Louisiana as residents go to the polls for Saturday’s gubernatorial election. The president took to Twitter Saturday morning, calling on Louisiana residents to get out and vote for Eddie Rispone to be the next governor.

The president said Rispone will get taxes and auto insurance — the highest in the country — way down. He added Rispone loves our military and will continue to defend the Second Amendment.  During his rally in Louisiana on Thursday night, the president lavished praise on the Republican candidate.

“You’re going to have a great Republican governor, who is going to bring down the car insurance — bring down the taxes,” stated President Trump. “If you want to defend your values, your jobs and your freedom, then you need to replace radical liberal John Bel Edwards with a true Louisiana patriot.”

Rispone and incumbent Democrat Governor John Bel Edwards have been neck and neck in recent surveys. Polls in Louisiana will be closing Saturday at 8p.m. local time.

President Donald Trump holds up the arm of Louisiana gubernatorial candidate, Republican Eddie Rispone, as he speaks at a campaign rally in Bossier City, La., Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019. President Trump was in town to stump for Rispone ahead of Saturday’s election. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

