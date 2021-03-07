President Trump calls on GOP to stop using his name for fundraising

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 7:13 AM PT – Sunday, March 7, 2021

President Trump is remaining selective of how his name and brand are showcased, as he condemned Republican organizations for using his likeness to raise money.

On Saturday, lawyers representing President Trump sent out cease-and-desist letters to the three largest fundraising organizations for the GOP. The Republican National Committee, the National Republican Congressional Committee and the National Republican Senate Committee were all informed of President Trump’s disapproval, and were asked to halt future marketing.

On Friday, the RNC sent out an email asking for supporters to add their name to a “thank you” card for President Trump. That same day, the organization sent another email warning supporters they had less than 10-hours to sign.

President Trump has shown reluctance to continue working with establishment GOP organizations, after 10 Republicans broke party lines and voted to impeach him. These same organizations have continued to support these so-called RINOS, or “Republicans in name only.”

President Trump has maintained his stance that lawmakers who voted against him should be voted out of office come the next election.

“Now more than ever is the time for tough, strong and energetic Republican leaders who have spines of steel,” President Trump stated. “We need strong leadership. We cannot have leaders who show more passion for condemning their fellow Americans than they have ever shown for standing up to Democrats, the media.”

According to reports, some Republicans said President Trump should be less restrictive, as he’s become a pivotal figure in the GOP Party. Speaking with Politico, an advisor said President Trump remains committed to the Republican Party and electing “America-first conservatives.” However, they added that no one has the right to use his likeness without President Trump’s explicit approval.

Despite misgivings, President Trump has said he is not looking to form his own party, citing a split vote that could benefit Democrats. Instead, he’s reiterated his hopes of continuing to build the Republican Party.