President Trump calls for healing, reconciliation

UPDATED 7:13 AM PT – Friday, January 8, 2021

President Trump addressed the American people in his first message since the reactivation of some of his social media accounts. In the recorded video shared on Twitter Thursday, the President condemned the “heinous attack” against the nation’s capitol while suggesting the violent protestors should be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.

“Like all Americans, I am outraged by the violence, lawlessness and mayhem…America is and must always be a nation of law and order, ” he stated. “The demonstrators who infiltrated the Capitol have defiled the seat of American democracy. To those who engaged in the acts of violence and destruction, you do not represent our country.”

President Trump then highlighted his campaign’s efforts to counter election fraud in the 2020 presidential election and said he was fighting to “defend American democracy.”

“I continue to strongly believe that we must reform our election laws to verify the identity and eligibility of all voters and to ensure faith and confidence in all future elections,” he explained.

The President then commented on Congress certifying the electoral count early Thursday morning with lawmakers vowing to finish what they had originally started before being interrupted by the protestors.

“Congress has certified the results and new administration will be inaugurated on January 20th,” he stated. “My focus now turns to ensuring a smooth, orderly and seamless transition of power. This moment calls for healing and reconciliation.”

President Trump finished his remarks by reflecting on his time in the Oval Office and thanking the American people for an incredible first term. He also teased his movement’s journey has only just begun.

“We must revitalize the sacred bonds of love and loyalty that bind us together as one national family to the citizens of our country,” said President Trump. “Serving as your president has been the honor of my lifetime.”