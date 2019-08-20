President Trump brushes off recession fears

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 1:20 PM PT — Tuesday, August 20, 2019

President Trump continues to downplay fears of an economic recession, disputing concerns from U.S. economists. At the White House Tuesday, he said he would not call the recent bond market volatility signs of a recession even though the media loves saying the word.

The president also confirmed a new payroll tax cut could happen, but he is not taking any immediate action. He added, no decisions would be made in response to speculation over a coming recession.

“Payroll tax is something that we think about and a lot of people would like to see that…that very much affects the workers of our country, we have a lot of workers,’ said President Trump. “Right now, by the way, we have more people working today than we’ve ever had before in the history of our country — we have almost 160 million people working today.”

The president then took shots at Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell, saying if he had cut interest rates sooner there would be a burst in economic growth.