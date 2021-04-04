President Trump: Boycott businesses that promote woke cancel culture

Trending

CLEVELAND, OH - JULY 21: Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump delivers a speech during the evening session on the fourth day of the Republican National Convention on July 21, 2016 at the Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio. Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump received the number of votes needed to secure the party's nomination. An estimated 50,000 people are expected in Cleveland, including hundreds of protesters and members of the media. The four-day Republican National Convention kicked off on July 18. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 12:23 PM PT – Sunday, April 4, 2021

President Trump called on Republicans to fight fire with fire in the war against “woke cancel culture.”

In a statement issued on Saturday, the President encouraged the boycott of several companies, including the MLB, Coca-Cola and Delta Airlines.

This came in response for calls to boycott Georgia and their businesses over the outcry against a recently passed voting rights law.

The President urged his supporters not to give up in the fight against socialism, saying the radical left will destroy America “if we let them.”

