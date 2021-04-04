President Trump: Boycott businesses that promote woke cancel culture

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 12:23 PM PT – Sunday, April 4, 2021

President Trump called on Republicans to fight fire with fire in the war against “woke cancel culture.”

In a statement issued on Saturday, the President encouraged the boycott of several companies, including the MLB, Coca-Cola and Delta Airlines.

President Trump on the GA boycotts: “Boycott Major League Baseball, Coca-Cola, Delta Airlines, JPMorgan Chase, ViacomCBS, Citigroup, Cisco, UPS, and Merck. Don’t go back to their products until they relent. We can play the game better than them.” FULL STATEMENT: pic.twitter.com/4IAoRJkEND — Natalie Harp (@NatalieJHarp) April 3, 2021

This came in response for calls to boycott Georgia and their businesses over the outcry against a recently passed voting rights law.

The President urged his supporters not to give up in the fight against socialism, saying the radical left will destroy America “if we let them.”