President Trump, Bloomberg spend $10M on Super Bowl advertisements

President Donald Trump speaks during a rally for evangelical supporters at the King Jesus International Ministry, Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 12:30 PM PT — Wednesday, January 8, 2020

Major companies are preparing to compete for the spotlight during the biggest advertising day of the year. For this year’s Super Bowl, they will be going head-to-head with some new advertisers: political candidates.

On Tuesday, President Trump’s campaign manager Brad Parscale announced the campaign had purchased a 60 second slot during the big game, which was estimated to have cost north of $10 million. Parscale has elected to have the ad premier at the beginning of the game, during peak viewing hours, and believes the ad will “ramp up” campaign efforts.

Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg, who is competing with the president, has also announced a 60 second slot purchase.

Bloomberg has reportedly spent more than $100 million of his own money on his advertising efforts so far. The decision to self-fundraise has received criticism from the other members of the Democrat field and has prevented the former mayor from participating in the debates.

The game is scheduled for Sunday, February 2nd.

Democratic presidential candidate, former New York City mayor, Michael Bloomberg, speaks during a campaign rally, Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Teresa Crawford

