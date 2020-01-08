President Trump, Bloomberg spend $10M on Super Bowl advertisements

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 12:30 PM PT — Wednesday, January 8, 2020

Major companies are preparing to compete for the spotlight during the biggest advertising day of the year. For this year’s Super Bowl, they will be going head-to-head with some new advertisers: political candidates.

On Tuesday, President Trump’s campaign manager Brad Parscale announced the campaign had purchased a 60 second slot during the big game, which was estimated to have cost north of $10 million. Parscale has elected to have the ad premier at the beginning of the game, during peak viewing hours, and believes the ad will “ramp up” campaign efforts.

Super Bowl ad is an indicator that the @realDonaldTrump campaign is ramping up as 2020 begins. Also big plans to spend on outreach to women, blacks, Latinos & religious voters. The President’s record and unprecedented fundraising make this possible.https://t.co/eaf16cbUiU — Tim Murtaugh – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TimMurtaugh) January 7, 2020

Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg, who is competing with the president, has also announced a 60 second slot purchase.

Bloomberg has reportedly spent more than $100 million of his own money on his advertising efforts so far. The decision to self-fundraise has received criticism from the other members of the Democrat field and has prevented the former mayor from participating in the debates.

The game is scheduled for Sunday, February 2nd.