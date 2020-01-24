President Trump becomes first president to speak at ‘March for Life’ rally in D.C.

OAN Newsroom

President Trump is renewing his commitment to protect the dignity and sanctity of human life. On Friday, he became the first sitting president to attend the annual ‘March for Life’ rally.

Tens of thousands flocked to the National Mall in D.C. for the 47th annual rally, which is the largest pro-life gathering in the world.

Massive crowds for March for Life. Trump hats everywhere. May be bigger than Richmond was on Monday pic.twitter.com/LgKuorzAx0 — Jack Posobiec🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) January 24, 2020

During his address, the president noted there has been significant progress made for the pro-life movement in recent years. He said he will continue working in the White House to veto pro-abortion legislation and appoint pro-life judges.

The president thanked those in attendance and members of the faith for fighting for the unborn in a time of when they’re threatened the most.

“Together, we are the voice for the voiceless,” stated President Trump. “When it comes to abortion, Democrats have embraced the most radical and extreme positions, taken and seen in this country for years and decades.”

Prior to his address, Vice President Mike Pence and his wife Karen delivered a televised message to the crowd. The pair gave a special thanks to members of the Catholic faith for their help in the fight for life.

“Life is winning in America again.” Vice President Mike Pence and Karen Pence speaking to @March_for_Life from the Vatican. pic.twitter.com/63JqOZvLhL — Kylee Zempel (@kyleezempel) January 24, 2020

