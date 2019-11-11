President Trump attends NYC Veterans Day Parade

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 1:07 PM PT — Monday, November 11, 2019

President Trump made history Monday by attending the Veterans Day parade in New York City. His appearance marked the first time a sitting president has attended the event in its century-long history. Just ahead of the celebration, the president delivered remarks where he thanked veterans for their service and heroism.

“Together we must safeguard what several generations of patriots gave everything to secure. We will protect our liberty, uphold our values, and defend our home. We will ensure that righteous legacy of America’s veterans stands as a testament to this nation from now until the end of time. To every veteran here today and all across our land, you are America’s greatest living heroes and we will cherish you now, always, and forever.” — President Trump

In addition to giving a speech, President Trump and the First Lady held a moment of silence and laid a wreath at the Eternal Light Memorial in Madison Square Park. This was just one of many celebrations taking place across the country to honor our nations veterans.

Today, we come together as one Nation to salute the Veterans of the United States Armed Forces – the greatest warriors ever to walk on the face of the Earth. Our Veterans risked everything for us. Now, it is our duty to serve and protect THEM every day of our lives! pic.twitter.com/vC3UGvWF9S — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 11, 2019

Vice President Mike Pence also took time to honor America’s veterans on the 101st anniversary of the end of WWI. While speaking at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia Monday, Pence expressed his gratitude to America’s service members and veterans who have fought and died for their country over the past century. He highlighted President Trump’s efforts to reform the VA as well as medical care for the veterans.

Pence also introduced a “Veterans Day challenge” for those who did not serve in the military:

“I challenge every American who did not follow a calling into service, before the day is out, whether at home or at work, on a street corner or over a back yard fence — find a veteran, find a veteran today and say thank you for your service.”

The vice president also laid a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in recognition of those missing in action.