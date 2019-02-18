Trending

President Trump Asks China to Remove Tariffs on U.S. Imports Amid Trade Talks

OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 9:30 AM PT — Saturday, March 2, 2019

President Trump is requesting the immediate removal of China’s tariffs on U.S. imports amid ongoing trade talks.

The President confirmed the news in a tweet on Friday, which would impact agricultural goods such as beef and pork.

Officials are reportedly preparing a deal for President Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping to sign within weeks, as well as a summit in March.

President Trump extended the deadline for a deal at the end of those negotiations, saying he looks forward to meeting President Xi at Mar-a-Lago.

