President Trump Asks China to Remove Tariffs on U.S. Imports Amid Trade Talks

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 9:30 AM PT — Saturday, March 2, 2019

President Trump is requesting the immediate removal of China’s tariffs on U.S. imports amid ongoing trade talks.

The President confirmed the news in a tweet on Friday, which would impact agricultural goods such as beef and pork.

….and I did not increase their second traunch of Tariffs to 25% on March 1st. This is very important for our great farmers – and me! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 1, 2019

Officials are reportedly preparing a deal for President Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping to sign within weeks, as well as a summit in March.

President Trump extended the deadline for a deal at the end of those negotiations, saying he looks forward to meeting President Xi at Mar-a-Lago.