President Trump anticipates signing ‘phase one’ trade deal with China

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 1:18 PM PT — Monday, October 28, 2019

Progress is being made in trade negotiations between the U.S. and China. While speaking to reporters Monday, President Trump said the deal is moving far ahead of schedule. He said the two nations could come to an agreement soon, but noted it’s not the entire trade deal — only a section of it.

“We are looking, probably, to be ahead of schedule to sign a very big portion of the China deal,” he stated. “And, we’ll call it ‘phase one,’ but it’s a very big portion.”

China sung a similar tune over the weekend with officials noting ‘phase one’ of the deal is “basically complete.” While few details surrounding the agreement have been released, President Trump said ‘phase one’ will address several concerns.

“That (phase one deal) would take care of the farmers, it would take care of some of the other things, it’ll also take care of a lot of the banking needs,” he explained.

Meanwhile, this portion of the deal is expected to be signed during the president’s visit to Chile in November. It will take place on the sidelines of the annual APEC CEO summit, where leaders of the world’s top economies will gather for two days of discussions. That event is set to take place November 14th through the 16th.