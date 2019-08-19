President Trump: Anthony Scaramucci is a highly unstable “nut job”

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 10:14 AM PT — Monday, August 19, 2019

President Trump slammed former White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci as a unstable “nut job” amid his recent criticism of the White House.

The president scorched Scarammuci in a series of tweets Monday, accusing him of “wheedling” his way into his 2016 campaign. He said he barely knew Scarammuci, and called him a “mental wreck” that the administration didn’t want around.

….got fired. Wrote a very nice book about me just recently. Now the book is a lie? Said his wife was driving him crazy, “something big” was happening with her. Getting divorced. He was a mental wreck. We didn’t want him around. Now Fake News puts him on like he was my buddy! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 19, 2019

This comes after the former official said he was putting together a group of people to speak out against the president.

Anthony @Scaramucci on assembling a team of former Cabinet members to speak out against Trump: “I'm in the process of putting together a team of people that feel the exact same way that I do." https://t.co/yiDw15zR45 pic.twitter.com/WNPN3RVIYA — The Hill (@thehill) August 19, 2019

Scaramucci has not provided any names of former officials who are allegedly willing to speak out against President Trump at this time.