President Trump: Anthony Scaramucci is a highly unstable “nut job”

OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 10:14 AM PT — Monday, August 19, 2019

President Trump slammed former White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci as a unstable “nut job” amid his recent criticism of the White House.

The president scorched Scarammuci in a series of tweets Monday, accusing him of “wheedling” his way into his 2016 campaign. He said he barely knew Scarammuci, and called him a “mental wreck” that the administration didn’t want around.

President Donald Trump speaks with reporters before boarding Air Force One at Morristown Municipal Airport in Morristown, N.J., Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

This comes after the former official said he was putting together a group of people to speak out against the president.

Scaramucci has not provided any names of former officials who are allegedly willing to speak out against President Trump at this time.

