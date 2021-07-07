President Trump announces class action lawsuit against Google, YouTube, Twitter and their CEOs

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 10:38 AM PT – Wednesday, July 7, 2021

President Trump announced a class action lawsuit against tech giants Google, Facebook and Twitter as well as their CEOs. While speaking at a press conference in New Jersey Wednesday, Trump said the suit demands an end to shadowbans and censorship of differing viewpoints.

The 45th president went on to say he believes the case is “very compelling” and has no interest in seeking a settlement before a trial. He added, tech giants are working in conjunction with the mainstream media to suppress opposing views going so far as to ban a sitting president from their platforms.

“There is no better evidence that Big Tech is out of control than the fact that they banned the sitting president of the United States earlier this year, a ban that continues to this day,” Trump stated. “If they can do it to me, they can do it to anyone and, in fact, that is exactly what they’re doing.”

The suit also seeks punitive damages and injunctive relief. Anyone who has been a user of any of the three platforms, have resided in the U.S. between June of 2018 to present day and have had their account banned or censored by the defendants can join the suit.

