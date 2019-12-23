President Trump adds two GOP judges to 9th Circuit Court of Appeals

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 7:32 PM PT — Monday, December 23, 2019

President Trump has added conservative influence to the federal appeals court best known for its Democrat judges. The Senate officially confirmed the president’s decision to add two conservative judges to the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals, which oversees cases in the western part of the U.S.

This month, Judges Lawrence VanDyke and Patrick Bumatay were appointed by President Trump. The court, which was once dominated by liberals, now has more than a third of the president’s appointees.

Senate Republicans approved Patrick Bumatay, President Trump's nominee for the 9th Circuit Court. Now Bumatay "is not only the highest-ranking openly gay person on the federal bench, but also the highest-ranking Filipino" 40 Democrats voted against him!https://t.co/i1LKUyOhXG — Trump War Room (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@TrumpWarRoom) December 16, 2019

It has long been lambasted as the most partisan of all 13 appeals courts due to its lack of party diversity. However, that reputation could change after the president’s latest move to rebuild the once liberal court.

Moving forward, district cases coming out of blue states, such as California, could potentially receive pushback from the Ninth Circuit on issues such as green cards, healthcare and abortion.

Last month, the president expressed outrage over the Ninth Circuit’s left-leaning bias.

“You cannot win when you rest a case in the Ninth Circuit. I think it’s a disgrace when every case gets filed in the Ninth Circuit, because they know that’s not law. That’s not what this country stands for. Every case that gets filed in the Ninth Circuit, we get beaten. And then we end up having to go to the Supreme Court, like the travel ban, and we won. The Ninth Circuit…we’re going to have to look at that.“

– Donald Trump, 45th President of the United States

He went on to say the court has been used as a way to practically guarantee a certain result.

The new addition of GOP judges is prompting a positive response from Republican senators, who believe this will finally bring the court “closer to balance.”