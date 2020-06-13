President Trump addresses West Point graduating class

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 12:30 PM PT — Saturday, June 13, 2020

The president addressed the 2020 graduating class of West Point Military Academy on Saturday. He said these cadets will go on to be respected across the world.

During his commencement speech to the 1,107 cadets in New York, President Trump highlighted the distinguished alumni the graduation class was about to join.

He thanked the cadets for choosing to devote their lives to the defense of America and expressed his gratitude towards those currently serving, especially those in our National Guard.

“I also want to thank the men and women of our National Guard, who respond with precision to so many recent challenges, from hurricanes and natural disasters to ensuring peace, safety, and the constitutional rule of law on our streets,” stated the president.

Additionally, President Trump used his power as commander in chief to waive any lingering academic restrictions that would have prevented any of the cadets from graduating.

He concluded by saying America will always prevail and that nothing will stop the West Point Class of 2020.