President Trump addresses supporters at ‘Save America March’

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 11:36 AM PT – Wednesday, January 6, 2021

President Trump joined tens of thousands of Americans rallying in the nations’ capitol for election integrity. He addressed the crowd gathered just outside the White House Wednesday, where he said his team will never concede and they will uphold democracy.

The President went on to say it was not a close election and that he won by a landslide. He asked the crowd if anyone believed Joe Biden had 80 million votes to which the crowd responded with resounding “no!”

During his remarks he expressed hopes that Vice President Mike Pence would do the right thing by upholding the Constitution during the vote on election certification. However, he later sent a tweet stating that Pence “didn’t have the courage” to do so.

Mike Pence didn’t have the courage to do what should have been done to protect our Country and our Constitution, giving States a chance to certify a corrected set of facts, not the fraudulent or inaccurate ones which they were asked to previously certify. USA demands the truth! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2021

The Commander-in-Chief thanked his supporters for traveling from all over the country and reassured them he would never let anyone silence their voices.