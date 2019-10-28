President Trump: Adam Schiff is ‘the biggest leaker’ in Washington

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 10:32 AM PT — Monday, October 28, 2019

President Trump blasted Adam Schiff for being “the biggest leaker” in Washington, while Democrats continue to call witnesses behind closed-doors in relation to their ongoing attempts to push presidential impeachment.

Before leaving for Chicago Monday, reporters asked the president why he didn’t alert the Democrats about the special forces raid on the now dead founder of ISIS. President Trump replied by calling the House Intelligence Committee chairman “a corrupt politician” who runs “a biased operation.”

#NEW: Pres. Trump defends his decision not to inform Democrat leaders about the operation targeting ISIS leader al-Baghdadi: "Adam Schiff is the biggest leaker in Washington. You know that. I know that. We all know that." pic.twitter.com/ppz2GeI9Vj — Jennifer Franco (@jennfranconews) October 28, 2019

This comes after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi issued a statement demanding the House majority be briefed on the al-Baghdadi raid. The president then blasted the left-wing party as the “do-nothing Democrats” before denouncing the impeachment inquiry as a “witch hunt” and a “scam.”

Meanwhile, President Trump is considering releasing video from the U.S. raid which led to the death of the ISIS founder.