Trending

President Trump: Adam Schiff is ‘the biggest leaker’ in Washington

Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., speaks with members of the media after former deputy national security adviser Charles Kupperman signaled that he would not appear as scheduled for a closed door meeting to testify as part of the House impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump, Monday, Oct. 28, 2019, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 10:32 AM PT — Monday, October 28, 2019

President Trump blasted Adam Schiff for being “the biggest leaker” in Washington, while Democrats continue to call witnesses behind closed-doors in relation to their ongoing attempts to push presidential impeachment.

Before leaving for Chicago Monday, reporters asked the president why he didn’t alert the Democrats about the special forces raid on the now dead founder of ISIS. President Trump replied by calling the House Intelligence Committee chairman “a corrupt politician” who runs “a biased operation.”

This comes after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi issued a statement demanding the House majority be briefed on the al-Baghdadi raid. The president then blasted the left-wing party as the “do-nothing Democrats” before denouncing the impeachment inquiry as a “witch hunt” and a “scam.”

Meanwhile, President Trump is considering releasing video from the U.S. raid which led to the death of the ISIS founder.

President Donald Trump talks to reporters before boarding Air Force One for a trip to Chicago to attend the International Association of Chiefs of Police Annual Conference and Exposition, Monday, Oct. 28, 2019, in Andrews Air Force Base, Md. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

TOPICS:
SHARE
TWEET
PIN
SHARE