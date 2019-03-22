President Trump accuses Democrats of presidential harassment

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 1:28 PM PT — Monday, March 4, 2019

The so-called “presidential harassment” continues from Democrats, with Jerry Nadler sending a document request to the Trump administration.

On Monday, Press Secretary Sarah Sanders said the letter from the House Judiciary Committee chairman has been received. She said White House counsel’s office will review it and respond at an appropriate time.

While speaking over the weekend at CPAC, President Trump accused Democrats of abusing their power. He said there is no collusion, so they are shifting focus to attack him on a personal level. He also commented on the situation during an event at the White House Monday.

“I cooperate all the time with everybody, and you know the beautiful thing: no collusion; it’s all a hoax,” he stated. “You’ll learn about that as you grow older — it’s a political hoax, there’s no collusion.”

In recent weeks, Nadler has hired new lawyers to review Mueller’s final report. He said it will not end House investigations.

More than 80 agencies, individuals, and entities received the letter. This includes current and former White House officials as well as members of the president’s family.