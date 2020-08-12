President says coronavirus losing force in Mexico, despite high cases



August 12, 2020

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Mexico’s President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Wednesday that the coronavirus pandemic is losing force in Mexico, even as 6,686 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 926 additional fatalities were reported the night before.

With 53,929 total deaths, Mexico has the third highest coronavirus death toll in the world.

