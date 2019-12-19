President Rouhani: Iran testing nuclear centrifuges to stand up to external pressure

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 3:10 PM PT — Thursday, December 19, 2019

The Ayatollah regime is testing its newest nuclear enrichment centrifuges, which have stirred concerns across the Middle East. While speaking at an Islamic summit in Malaysia on Thursday, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said the nation is testing what he called the IR-9.

He added the lower efficiency IR-6 centrifuges, which were revealed earlier this year, are now fully operational. Experts said these new devices could give Iran the ability to enrich uranium to military grade levels in a shorter period of time.

Rouhani also doubled down on his threats against the U.S. and its allies.

“Other countries did not expect that if we face military pressure at sea, we are capable of responding immediately. They did not expect that if they seized one of our ships in Gibraltar, we will not forgive them and forget about it like we did before. If they commit a violation in the Persian Gulf, we will respond. We could retaliate within a few days if they commit a violation.”

– Hassan Rouhani, President of Iran

The Iranian president also issued a joint statement with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan, which denounced ‘Islamophobia,’ terrorism and domestic unrest.

