President Erdogan: President Trump says no sanctions against Turkey

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 9:54 AM PT — Monday, July 1, 2019

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan is insisting there will be no U.S. sanctions if it goes through with a Russian missile purchase. While speaking to reporters over the weekend, Erdogan said he received personal reassurances from President Trump that sanctions against Turkey would not happen.

Tension between Turkey and NATO have been on the rise since it announced its intent to purchase a Russian-made missile defense system. Turkey maintains the system would not be integrated into the NATO systems and does not pose a threat.

“On the issue of sanctions, Mr. Trump has clarified the issue in his statement to the press anyway,” stated the Turkish president. “We listened to him particularly saying that such a thing would not happen.”

Erdogan said the missile system deal has been completed and is now in the delivery process. The Turkish leader went on to say it would not benefit the country to deny an agreement like that.

Earlier this month, the Pentagon said it would pull Turkey from participating in its F-35 fighter jet program if it went through with the weapons purchase.