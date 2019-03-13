Pres. Trump’s re-election campaign asks for donations for wall defense fund

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 7:30 AM PT – Sat. March 16, 2019

President Trump is turning the table on Democrats, by using their attempt to block his national emergency declaration to build momentum for his 2020 campaign.

Following Friday’s veto signing, the president’s re-election campaign sent out a letter to supporters asking them to donate to his “wall defense fund.”

In it, the president slammed the bill attempting to block his emergency declaration as a Pro-Crime, Pro-Drugs, and Pro-Open Borders piece of legislation.

He went on to say the bill puts illegal immigrants and political games over the safety of the American people.

“We’re on track for a million illegal aliens to rush our borders,” said President Trump. “People hate the word invasion but that’s what it is it’s an invasion of drugs and criminals and people who have no idea who they are.”

Political experts said the situation may play out in President Trump’s favor in 2020, because it shows the American people he is fighting to keep his promise on the border wall.