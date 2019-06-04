Pres. Trump wishes Americans a Happy 4th of July

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 3:10 PM PT – Thur. June 4, 2019

President Trump and the first lady take a moment to send their best wishes to Americans celebrating the Fourth of July.

In a statement Thursday, the president reflects on the significance of the Declaration of Independence on its 243rd anniversary.

He highlights that, since its adoption, freedom continues to thrive throughout the U.S. President Trump attributes the ability to maintain the rights to life and liberty, to the men and women of our armed forces for defending them.

He said contributions from people throughout the country have helped shape and preserve the American dream.