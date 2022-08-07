Pres. Trump wins CPAC straw poll with 69% of vote

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 10:00 AM PT – Sunday, August 7, 2022

President Trump proved he’s still at the top of the GOP food chain. Organizers at the CPAC convention in Dallas, Texas announced Saturday that Trump won the presidential straw poll with 69 percent of the vote. This is reportedly a 10 percent jump from when conservatives voted in the Florida CPAC convention earlier this year. Trailing him with a large gap was Florida Governor Ron DeSantis with 24 percent of the vote. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) came in third place with two percent, while other choices received one percent support or less.

Just 0.3% of CPAC goers say they would vote for Mike Pence in a 2024 presidential primary — and that number stays the same even when you ask the question without Trump as an option. pic.twitter.com/JUECpysC5z — Natalie Allison (@natalie_allison) August 6, 2022

Despite DeSantis gaining attention as a possible alternative to Trump as the 2024 GOP nominee, Trump has consistently dominated CPAC’s informal straw polls since he left office last year.

Former President Trump arrives at @CPAC to a roaring crowd. Earlier today, he received 69% of the vote in a CPAC 2024 GOP presidential nominee straw poll pic.twitter.com/GOUsFitHkh — Lalee Ibssa (@LaleeIbssa) August 6, 2022

Trump won the straw poll taken at CPAC in February 2021, about a month after his term ended, with 55 percent of the vote, followed by DeSantis with 21 percent. He received 70 percent support in the straw poll taken at a second CPAC convention last July.

President Trump has been leading the charge to nominate America First candidates to Congress and State legislatures, with most of his picks winning the GOP primaries so far. The results also showed that CPAC attendees largely do not expect President Biden or Vice President Harris to be the Democratic nominee in 2024.