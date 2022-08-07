Trending

Pres. Trump wins CPAC straw poll with 69% of vote

Former US President Donald Trump speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Dallas, Texas on July 11, 2021. (Photo by Andy JACOBSOHN / AFP) (Photo by ANDY JACOBSOHN/AFP via Getty Images)

UPDATED 10:00 AM PT – Sunday, August 7, 2022

President Trump proved he’s still at the top of the GOP food chain. Organizers at the CPAC convention in Dallas, Texas announced Saturday that Trump won the presidential straw poll with 69 percent of the vote.  This is reportedly a 10 percent jump from when conservatives voted in the Florida CPAC convention earlier this year. Trailing him with a large gap was Florida Governor Ron DeSantis with 24 percent of the vote. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) came in third place with two percent, while other choices received one percent support or less.

Despite DeSantis gaining attention as a possible alternative to Trump as the 2024 GOP nominee, Trump has consistently dominated CPAC’s informal straw polls since he left office last year.

Trump won the straw poll taken at CPAC in February 2021, about a month after his term ended, with 55 percent of the vote, followed by DeSantis with 21 percent. He received 70 percent support in the straw poll taken at a second CPAC convention last July.

President Trump has been leading the charge to nominate America First candidates to Congress and State legislatures, with most of his picks winning the GOP primaries so far. The results also showed that CPAC attendees largely do not expect President Biden or Vice President Harris to be the Democratic nominee in 2024.

