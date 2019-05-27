Pres. Trump: we’re not looking for regime change

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 8:00 AM PT – Mon. May 27, 2019

President Trump takes an optimistic tone, as he suggests he could make a denuclearization deal with Iran.

During a joint press conference with the Japanese prime minister Monday, the president said when he came into office Iran was a terror, and was enabled by former president Obama and the Iran nuclear deal.

He then said thanks to his maximum pressure sanctions campaign, Iran is pulling back because of its hurting economy.

The president added, he believes Iran’s leadership could come to the table to lift Tehran out of ruin.

“And I’m not looking that, to hurt Iran at all. I’m looking to have Iran say no nuclear weapons. We have enough problems in this world right now with nuclear weapons,” said President Trump. “No nuclear weapons for Iran. And I think we’ll make a deal. I think Iran, again I think Iran has tremendous economic potential. And I look forward to letting them get back to the stage where they can show that. I think Iran, I know so many people from Iran. These are great people. It has a chance to be a great country with the same leadership. We’re not looking for regime change. I just want to make that clear. We’re looking for no nuclear weapons.”

The president went on to say, the sunset clause in the Obama-Biden deal would have given Iran free access to nuclear weapons in just a short period of time, adding “what kind of deal is that.”