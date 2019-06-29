Trending

Pres. Trump ‘very comfortable’ with idea of visiting North Korea

OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 7:30 AM PT – Sat. June 29, 2019

President Trump said he would be “very comfortable” paying a visit to North Korea.

He made those remarks at a press conference Friday, as the G20 summit wrapped up in Japan.

A screen shows North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, right, and U.S. President Donald Trump during New Korean Peninsula Regime for Shared Prosperity Symposium in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, June 27, 2019. The U.S. and North Korea feel the need to resume diplomacy and are trying to narrow their differences for new summit talks, South Korean Unification Minister Kim Yeon-chul said Wednesday as he contrasted their efforts with the tensions surrounding Iran’s collapsing nuclear accord. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)

He suggested crossing over the border would be no problem, and that he would be happy to visit the isolated nation.

President Trump also extended an invitation to meet the North Korean leader at Korea’s demilitarized zone, during his trip to Seoul Saturday.

“We won’t call it a summit, we’ll call it a handshake if it does happen. I don’t know that it will, but it could happen,” said President Trump. “But I know that I think he’d like to do it and I wouldn’t mind doing it at all. I’m gonna be, I’m literally visiting the DMZ.”

As of now, it is unclear if the north will take him up on his offer. If they do meet, President Trump would be the first sitting U.S. president in history to visit the DPRK

TOPICS:
SHARE
TWEET
PIN
SHARE