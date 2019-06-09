Pres. Trump: Twitter Is Making a ‘Giant’ Mistake

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 11:03 AM PT – Sunday. June 9, 2019

President Trump says Twitter is making a ‘giant mistake’ by quieting conservative users.

In a Tweet Sunday, the President said Twitter has violated freedom of speech and should lift its recent bans on conservative activists.

Twitter has been under fire from conservatives who allege the site pushes a left-leaning bias.

These claims came after his after conservative actor, James Woods, and Info Wars’ host, Alex Jones were banned on the site in addition to several other social media platforms.

Twitter has denied a left-leaning bias on its platform and disputes all allegations.