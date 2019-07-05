Trending

Pres. Trump to issue executive order on drug prices

OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 4:30 PM PT – Fri. July 5, 2019

President Trump says he’s preparing an executive order which would lower drug prices.

President Donald Trump talks to reporters on the South Lawn of the White House before departing for his Bedminster, N.J. golf club, Friday, July 5, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Speaking to reporters Friday, the president said his administration plans to create a “favored nations clause.”

The clause would ensure the U.S. would pay no more for a drug than the lowest price paid by another country.

The Trump administration is working to shed more light on the healthcare industry’s non-transparent pricing practices.

Starting this month, big pharma will have to include drug prices in TV ads.

