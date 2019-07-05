Pres. Trump to issue executive order on drug prices

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 4:30 PM PT – Fri. July 5, 2019

President Trump says he’s preparing an executive order which would lower drug prices.

Speaking to reporters Friday, the president said his administration plans to create a “favored nations clause.”

The clause would ensure the U.S. would pay no more for a drug than the lowest price paid by another country.

The Trump administration is working to shed more light on the healthcare industry’s non-transparent pricing practices.

Starting this month, big pharma will have to include drug prices in TV ads.