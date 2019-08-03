Trending

Pres. Trump: things are going along very well with China

OAN newsroom
UPDATED 10:00 AM PST – Sat. August 3, 2019

President Trump things are going along very well with China, amid the ongoing trade dispute with the Asian nation.

In a tweet Saturday, the president said “China is paying us tens of billions of dollars, made possible by their monetary devaluations and pumping in massive amounts of cash to keep their system going.”

President Donald Trump waves as he walks from Air Force One upon arrival at Morristown Municipal Airport, in Morristown, N.J., Friday, July 19, 2019. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

He then said “so far our consumer is paying nothing and no inflation,” and added “no help from the Fed.”

This comes, after the President Trump announced a 10% tariff on $300 million worth of Chinese goods, starting in September, earlier this week.

