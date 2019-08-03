Pres. Trump: things are going along very well with China

OAN newsroom

UPDATED 10:00 AM PST – Sat. August 3, 2019

President Trump things are going along very well with China, amid the ongoing trade dispute with the Asian nation.

In a tweet Saturday, the president said “China is paying us tens of billions of dollars, made possible by their monetary devaluations and pumping in massive amounts of cash to keep their system going.”

He then said “so far our consumer is paying nothing and no inflation,” and added “no help from the Fed.”

This comes, after the President Trump announced a 10% tariff on $300 million worth of Chinese goods, starting in September, earlier this week.