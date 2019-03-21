Trending

Pres. Trump: the wall is being built and will greatly help us in the future, and now

OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 2:50 PM PT — Saturday, March 9, 2019

The president highlights efforts to combat illegal immigration at the southern border.

FILE – In this Jan. 9, 2019 file photo, construction crews install new border wall sections seen from Tijuana, Mexico. Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., says the Pentagon is planning to tap $1 billion in leftover funds from military pay and pensions accounts to help President Donald Trump pay for his long-sought border wall. Durbin told The Associated Press, “it’s coming out of military pay and pensions, $1 billion, that’s the plan.”(AP Photo/Gregory Bull, File)

In a tweet Saturday, the president said Border Patrol, and law enforcement officials have apprehended large numbers of illegal immigrants at the border. He applauded their efforts saying “they won’t be coming into the U.S.”

The president went on to say “the wall is being built and will greatly help us in the future and now.”

This as Democrats in the Senate attempt to drum up support to block the president’s national emergency declaration.

President Trump has said he will veto any legislative attempt to block his declaration.

