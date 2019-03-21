Pres. Trump: the wall is being built and will greatly help us in the future, and now

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 2:50 PM PT — Saturday, March 9, 2019

The president highlights efforts to combat illegal immigration at the southern border.

In a tweet Saturday, the president said Border Patrol, and law enforcement officials have apprehended large numbers of illegal immigrants at the border. He applauded their efforts saying “they won’t be coming into the U.S.”

The president went on to say “the wall is being built and will greatly help us in the future and now.”

Border Patrol and Law Enforcement has apprehended (captured) large numbers of illegal immigrants at the Border. They won’t be coming into the U.S. The Wall is being built and will greatly help us in the future, and now! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 9, 2019

This as Democrats in the Senate attempt to drum up support to block the president’s national emergency declaration.

President Trump has said he will veto any legislative attempt to block his declaration.