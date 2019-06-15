Pres. Trump Thanks Supporters for Approval Ratings

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 10:39 AM PT — Saturday, June 15, 2019

The President touts recent poll numbers which show he has more than a 50% approval rating.

Despite the Greatest Presidential Harassment of all time by people that are very dishonest and want to destroy our Country, we are doing great in the Polls, even better than in 2016, and will be packed at the Tuesday Announcement Rally in Orlando, Florida. KEEP AMERICA GREAT! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 15, 2019

In a tweet Saturday, the President said he has prevailed despite ‘the greatest Presidential harassment of all time by people that are very dishonest’.

He added, his campaign is currently doing even better in the polls than in 2016.

The President’s comments comes ahead of his official 2020 campaign kick-off .

President Trump is expected to launch his campaign on June 18th during an event in Orlando, Florida.