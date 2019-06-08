Pres. Trump thanks Mexican president, govt for agreement on immigration

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 11:40 AM PT – Sat. June 8, 2019

President Trump thanks Mexico for its cooperation, in coming to an agreement on immigration.

On twitter Saturday, the president thanked the Mexican president, the Mexican foreign minister, and all the country’s representatives for working long and hard on the agreement.

I would like to thank the President of Mexico, Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, and his foreign minister, Marcelo Ebrard, together with all of the many representatives of both the United States and Mexico, for working so long and hard to get our agreement on immigration completed! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 8, 2019

The president’s remarks come after the two nations reached an agreement to help reduce the surge of illegal immigration on Friday.

On Saturday, President Trump blasted the Left-wing media such as, Comcast, NBC, CNN, the New York Times, and the Washington Post for publishing false reports on his border immigration plan, saying threatening to raise tariffs on Mexico has already yielded results.

White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders weighed in on the successful agreement, saying President Trump’s work with Mexico is a win for America. On Twitter, Sanders said despite no help from what she calls the “do-nothing Democrats,” the president secured billions of dollars of funding to build the wall.

Despite no help from the do-nothing Democrats in Congress, President @realDonaldTrump secured billions in funding to build the wall and an unprecedented commitment from Mexico to stem the tide of illegal immigration. That’s leadership and another historic win for America. — Sarah Sanders (@PressSec) June 8, 2019

She also said President Trump secured an unprecedented commitment from Mexico to stem of the tide of illegal immigration, calling it an example of leadership for the nation.