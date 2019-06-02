Pres. Trump suggests U.K. should leave Brexit talks if they don’t get what they want

OAN Newsroom

June 2, 2019

President Trump said the UK should “walk away” from Brexit talks, if the EU if does not give it what it wants.

The president made the comment in an interview published Sunday, and also said he would not pay the $50 billion Brexit divorce bill if he were in the UK’s position.

He called Brexit Party Leader Nigel Farage a very smart person who has a lot to offer.

The president suggested Farage should be involved in Brexit negotiations and called him an “asset” to the U.K.

Speaking on a possible trade deal, the president said the U.S. has the potential to be an incredible trade partner.