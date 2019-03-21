Pres. Trump: Sessions didn’t have a clue

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 9:05 AM PT — Saturday, March 9, 2019

President Trump takes another shot at the competency of his former attorney general.

Taking to Twitter on Friday, the president wrote “Sessions didn’t have a clue,” in reference to reports which say he was under investigation by his own department while serving as attorney general.

According to former acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe, agents were investigating Sessions alongside President Trump, over allegations of perjury.

Sessions later admitted to meeting with Russian officials during the 2016 campaign, after first denying it. He said he forgot about the encounter, and was not trying to mislead Congress.

This led to Sessions recusing himself from the Russia investigation. William Barr was sworn in last month as attorney general to replace Jeff Sessions.

Barr has since announced he will not recuse himself from overseeing Robert Mueller’s investigation.