Pres. Trump retweets report Mueller deleted Strzok, page text messages

UPDATED 2:50 PM PT – Sat. July 13, 2019

The president takes a jab at Robert Mueller, after a Judicial Watch report revealed he may have deleted text messages between former FBI officials Peter Strzok and Lisa Page.

On Twitter Saturday, the president called the move “one of the most horrible abuses of all.”

He went on to say “those texts would have told the whole story,” and blasted Mueller for “illegally” deleting them.

One America’s John Hines recently sat down with Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton for an exclusive interview, on how the Obama administration helped cover for Hillary Clinton’s mishandling of her email server.