Pres. Trump rallies for Rep. Mary Miller in Illinois

UPDATED 12:45 PM PT – Sunday, June 26, 2022

Former President Donald Trump pushed his preferred candidates in the “Land of Lincoln.” Trump brought down the house stumping for Rep. Mary Miller (R) in Illinois. At Saturday’s rally in Western Illinois, he came right out the gate to declare that the people of the state would help fire Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.).

“You’re going to elect a slate of rock solid conservatives up and down the ballot and together we are going to end Nancy Pelosi,” said Trump. “She’s crazy. We’re going to end her political career once and for all. We’re going to bring it to an end, it looks like it’s coming to an end.”

Thank you President Trump! America misses you and we need you back! pic.twitter.com/zkB55TJt28 — Mary Miller (@Miller_Congress) June 26, 2022

Reacting to the overturning of Roe v. Wade, Trump touted his placement of constitutionalists on the Supreme Court and the crowd let him know who they think is responsible for the win for life.

“As for the Republican party, we are today the party of life,” he stated. “We’re the party of everyone.”

He slammed pro-abortion activists who tried to intimidate Justices, threaten violence and blame the Democrat Party directly for it. Trump said that they are proving that their are two systems of Justice in the country as the Democrats are running January 6 show trials, while keeping silent on judicial intimidation.

“There can be no greater illustration of the two tiered system of justice,” voiced the former president. “We’ve never had anything like what’s going on right now. At the moment the radical Democrats are staging a ridiculous fake trial over January 6. Their party leaders are saying nothing about the violent intimidation of the united states Supreme Court.”

Thank you President Trump! pic.twitter.com/RQjB5dFRDv — Mary Miller (@Miller_Congress) June 26, 2022

According to Trump, the root of America’s problems goes right back to November 2020 when Democrats used COVID to rig the presidential election and force him out of office.

“They refuse to mention the election fraud and all the irregularities,” he voiced. “There has never been anything like what took place in 2020. They used COVID to rig and steal an election.”

He said that the best way to oppose Nancy Pelosi’s committee and the “RINO’s” who support it is to vote for Mary Miller to continue on in the 15th Congressional District. In a surprise to many, the president gave his full endorsement to gubernatorial candidate and State Senator Darren Bailey (R-Ill.). Bailey is running to unseat Democrat JB Pritzker. He believes Bailey is just the man to win where other ‘republicans’ may not.

“No matter how big or powerful these corrupt radicals may be, you must never forget this nation does not belong to them, this nation belongs to you,” he declared. “We will make America great again!”

BREAKING NEWS: President Trump's rally has reportedly broken attendance Illinois records for a political event. This is truly incredible. Even Illinois is in play for 2022 with President Trump involved! — Brigitte Gabriel (@ACTBrigitte) June 26, 2022

Trump went on to slam Democrats pushing far-left theories onto children in schools. Despite all of the problems facing the nation, Trump told the crowd that the nation belongs to them and their movement to “Make America Great Again.”

We are America First! And we put our faith in God—NOT Government! pic.twitter.com/1MBaf4HO0d — Mary Miller (@Miller_Congress) June 25, 2022

