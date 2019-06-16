Pres. Trump Praises Florida Sanctuary City Ban

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 11:15 AM PT — Sunday, June 16, 2019

President Trump praises Florida Governor, Ron Desantis, on his latest state legislation, a sanctuary city ban.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis just signed Bill banning Sanctuary Cities in State, & forcing all law enforcement agencies to cooperate with Federal Immigration authorities. Bill prohibits local Gov’t from enacting Sanctuary policies that protect undocumented immigrants…@FoxNews — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 16, 2019

Saturday, the President said ‘more and more states want to do this, but their governors and leaders don’t have the courage to do so’ in a tweet.

He went on to applaud the policy claiming, it will help put an end to illegal migration, drug trafficking, and human smuggling.

The President said more states may take notice and begin to mandate similar sanctuary bans if significant results follow.

The measure was signed off last week and its expected to take effect in July.

It will require local law enforcement to cooperate with federal border protection, ICE, agents.

Currently, Florida does not have any designated so-called ‘sanctuary cities’, however, the measure is expected to combat the state’s city governments which have reportedly protected undocumented immigrants from deportation in the past.