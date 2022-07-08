Trending

Pres. Trump on Abe assassination: Really bad news for the world

Nara Police officers direct pedestrians and traffic near the scene where the former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was shot while delivering his speech to support the Liberal Democratic Party's candidate during an election campaign in Nara, Friday, July 8, 2022. Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, a divisive arch-conservative and one of his nation's most powerful and influential figures, has died after being shot during a campaign speech Friday in western Japan, hospital officials said.(AP Photo/Hiro Komae)

Nara Police officers direct pedestrians and traffic near the scene where the former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was shot while delivering his speech to support the Liberal Democratic Party’s candidate during an election campaign in Nara, Friday, July 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Hiro Komae)

OAN NEWSROOM
UPDATED 9:00 AM PT – Friday, July 8, 2022

Former President Donald Trump called for swift and harsh punishment for the man accused of assassinating Japan’s former prime minister. He took to Truth Social on Friday and said Shinzo Abe’s death is really bad news for the world.

According to Kyodo News, Abe was taken from the scene of the shooting unconscious and in cardiac arrest with no vital signs. He died five hours later at the hospital.

Trump added that Abe was a unifier like no other but above all he was a man who loved and cherished his magnificent country of Japan. He went on to say that Abe will be missed and there will never be another like him.

A male suspect was arrested at the scene and an apparent homemade gun was confiscated. The shooter was identified as 41-year-old Tetsuya Yamagami. Yamagami was tackled by security after the shooting.

Trump and Abe were known for their friendship during their times in office. They often golfed together and mentioned the importance of US-Japanese cooperation in their speeches.

MORE NEWS: Texas Gov. Abbott Signs Executive Order Authorizing

TOPICS:
SHARE
TWEET
PIN
SHARE