Pres. Trump on Abe assassination: Really bad news for the world

UPDATED 9:00 AM PT – Friday, July 8, 2022

Former President Donald Trump called for swift and harsh punishment for the man accused of assassinating Japan’s former prime minister. He took to Truth Social on Friday and said Shinzo Abe’s death is really bad news for the world.

According to Kyodo News, Abe was taken from the scene of the shooting unconscious and in cardiac arrest with no vital signs. He died five hours later at the hospital.

Trump added that Abe was a unifier like no other but above all he was a man who loved and cherished his magnificent country of Japan.

Trump added that Abe was a unifier like no other but above all he was a man who loved and cherished his magnificent country of Japan. He went on to say that Abe will be missed and there will never be another like him.

A male suspect was arrested at the scene and an apparent homemade gun was confiscated. The shooter was identified as 41-year-old Tetsuya Yamagami. Yamagami was tackled by security after the shooting.

The shooter was identified as 41-year-old Tetsuya Yamagami. Yamagami was tackled by security after the shooting.

Trump and Abe were known for their friendship during their times in office. They often golfed together and mentioned the importance of US-Japanese cooperation in their speeches.