Pres. Trump offers to post bail for A$AP Rocky held in Swedish jail

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 8:40 AM PT – Sat. July 20, 2019

President Trump says he had a very good call with the Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Löfven, as he prepares to help get rapper A$AP Rocky, out of jail.

On Twitter Saturday, the president said he assured the prime minister that Rocky “was not a flight risk” and that he “offered to personally vouch for his bail, or an alternative.”

….Our teams will be talking further, and we agreed to speak again in the next 48 hours! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 20, 2019

The rapper, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, is facing trial after being held in Swedish custody for nearly two weeks, as prosecutors were granted an extended period to investigate his involvement in an alleged fight.

This follows reality star Kim Kardashian-West and husband Kanye West’s call to President Trump Friday, asking him to get involved.

“Many, many members of the African American community have called me, friends of mine, and said could you help? So, I personally don’t know A$AP Rocky but I can tell you that he has tremendous support from the African American community in this country, the president said. “And when I say African American, I think I can really say from everybody in this country. Because we’re all one.”

President Trump said he would talk to Sweden’s prime minister again, in the next couple of days, to continue helping Rocky’s case.