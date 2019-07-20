Trending

Pres. Trump offers to post bail for A$AP Rocky held in Swedish jail

OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 8:40 AM PT – Sat. July 20, 2019

President Trump says he had a very good call with the Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Löfven, as he prepares to help get rapper A$AP Rocky, out of jail.

On Twitter Saturday, the president said he assured the prime minister that Rocky “was not a flight risk” and that he “offered to personally vouch for his bail, or an alternative.”

The rapper, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, is facing trial after being held in Swedish custody for nearly two weeks, as prosecutors were granted an extended period to investigate his involvement in an alleged fight.

FILE – This Feb. 9, 2019 file photo shows A$AP Rocky at Pre-Grammy Gala And Salute To Industry Icons in Beverly Hills, Calif. The American rapper, whose name is Rakim Mayers, was ordered held by a Swedish court Friday, July 5, for two weeks in pre-trial detention while police investigate a fight on Sunday in central Stockholm. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)

This follows reality star Kim Kardashian-West and husband Kanye West’s call to President Trump Friday, asking him to get involved.

“Many, many members of the African American community have called me, friends of mine, and said could you help? So, I personally don’t know A$AP Rocky but I can tell you that he has tremendous support from the African American community in this country, the president said. “And when I say African American, I think I can really say from everybody in this country. Because we’re all one.”

President Trump said he would talk to Sweden’s prime minister again, in the next couple of days, to continue helping Rocky’s case.

