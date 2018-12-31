Trending

Pres. Trump names Mick Mulvaney as acting White House chief of staff

OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 8:02 AM PT – Sat. Dec. 15, 2018

President Trump’s search for his next right hand man is on hold for now, as he names Mick Mulvaney as acting White House chief of staff.

The president praised Mulvaney in a tweet Friday, and reiterated that John Kelly will remain in the position until the end of the year.

Mulvaney is currently a member of the president’s cabinet, serving as budget director, and director of the CFPB.

He responded to the president’s announcement on twitter, saying it is a tremendous honor and predicted it is going to be a great 2019.

While the president is still searching for a permanent chief of staff, he said he likes Mulvaney because he is easy to work with.

