Pres. Trump: Mexico is ‘abuser’, wall coming along quickly

UPDATED 12:35 PM PT – Sun. June 2, 2019

President Trump blames Democrats for ‘doing nothing’ when it comes to border security.

In a series of tweets Sunday morning, the president said the crisis at the border could be easily fixed, if Democrats would vote with republicans and fix the loopholes.

He accused Mexico of being an “abuser” of the U.S. saying either they stop the flow of illegal immigrants and drugs, or American companies will be brought back through taxation.

He went on to say construction of a wall is moving along, despite Democrat lawsuits. Mexico’s president on Saturday said his country could be ready to step up measures, to contain a surge in migration, and reach a deal with the U.S.