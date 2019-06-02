Trending

Pres. Trump: Mexico is ‘abuser’, wall coming along quickly

OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 12:35 PM PT – Sun. June 2, 2019

President Trump blames Democrats for ‘doing nothing’ when it comes to border security.

President Donald Trump talks with reporters before departing on Marine One for the Air Force Academy graduation ceremony, Thursday, May 30, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

In a series of tweets Sunday morning, the president said the crisis at the border could be easily fixed, if Democrats would vote with republicans and fix the loopholes.

He accused Mexico of being an “abuser” of the U.S. saying either they stop the flow of illegal immigrants and drugs, or American companies will be brought back through taxation.

He went on to say construction of a wall is moving along, despite Democrat lawsuits. Mexico’s president on Saturday said his country could be ready to step up measures, to contain a surge in migration, and reach a deal with the U.S.

