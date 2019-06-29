Pres. Trump meets with Chinese pres., agrees to restart trade talks

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 10:10 AM PT – Sat. June 29, 2019

President Trump announces trade talks are “back on track” with China, as he emerges from a meeting with Chinese president Xi Jinping.

The president agreed Saturday, to hold off on imposing 25% tariffs on $325 billion worth of Chinese goods, in exchange for restarting trade talks.

It remains unclear at this point what concessions, if any, Chinese negotiators made to move the process forward.

Questions over the enforcement of any possible trade deal played a large role in collapsing talks in May, which resulted in both the U.S. and China raising tariffs.

“I look forward to working with you, as you know we’ve had a excellent relationship, but we want to do something that will even it up with respect to trade,” said President Trump. “I actually think that we were very close and then we… something happened where it slipped a little bit and now we’re getting a little bit closer, but it would be historic if we could do a fair trade deal. We’re totally open to it and I know you’re totally open to it”.

Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin claims a trade deal with china is 90% complete, and he believes there is a path to finishing it by the end of the year.