Pres. Trump leads the pack in TPUSA 2024 straw poll

UPDATED 3:05 PM PT – Sunday, July 24, 2022

A straw poll suggested young conservatives favor President Trump over Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R). The poll taken at the Turning Point USA Student Action Summit was released on Sunday, where Trump overwhelmingly took the lead at 78.7 percent. However, 19 percent said they would vote for Ron DeSantis and one percent for South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem (R). Former Vice President Mike Pence (R-Ind.) came in last with just .3 percent.

On Saturday, Trump spoke at the TPUSA summit and teased a 2024 run saying he “may just have to do it again.” He also told the crowd “If we are going to save our country we have to get to work immediately” and “we have to reclaim America.”

“If I had stayed at home, if I had announced that I was not going to run, the persecution of Donald Trump would immediately stop,” Trump said. “But that’s what they want me to do. And you know what? I don’t have any chance of doing it.”

Our Student Action Summit isn’t just about our big name speakers! It’s about encouraging and celebrating with all the incredible @TPUSA activists who are fighting on their campuses for their voices to be heard! pic.twitter.com/EZl3xrL12l — TPUSA South Central (@SC_TPUSA) July 23, 2022

Other polls taken at the summit revealed that 92.7 percent of attendees disapprove of the Republican establishment in Washington. Over 73 percent of participants said they are not confident that the Republican party effectively communicates to younger voters.

Meanwhile in a different poll, students were asked who the most difficult Democrat to defeat for president in 2024 would be and California Gov. Gavin Newsom came out on top at 30.3 percent. Former First Lady Michelle Obama came in second with 13.6 percent followed closely by 10.5 percent for Hillary Clinton and 10.3 percent for Bernie Sanders (D-Vt.).

Vice President Kamala Harris and New York Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D) came in last with 7.9 percent and 5.9 percent respectively.

