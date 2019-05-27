Pres. Trump lays into the Left for continuing impeachment crusade

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 8:35 AM PT – Mon. May 27, 2019

The president strikes back amid continued calls for impeachment from the Left. In a tweet Monday, President Trump called Democrats “obstructionists.”

He also asked “impeach for what?, after he claimed to have created perhaps the greatest economy in our country’s history, is rebuilding our military, taking care of our vets, judges, and has the best jobs numbers ever, and much more.”

The president was responding to a tweet by RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel, who said Democrats are pushing impeachment since they do not have a platform to rally behind going into 2020.

“There’s never been a president more transparent. The Mueller report came out, no obstruction, no collusion, no nothing, it’s a beautiful report,” said President Trump. “The Democrats cannot understand what happened. They really thought they had some people on their side because as you know, the people doing the investigation were 18 extremely angry Democrats”

In a follow up tweet, he said “Democrats are getting nothing done in Congress, and they only want a do-over on Mueller!”