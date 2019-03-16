Pres. Trump: I told GOP leadership to vote for ‘transparency’ on Mueller report

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 2:50 PM PT – Sat. March 16, 2019

President Trump appears to explain why GOP lawmakers in the House of representatives voted with Democrats, in favor of publicly releasing the Mueller report.

In a tweet Saturday, the president said he told Congressional leadership to let all Republicans vote for transparency, in relation to the non-binding resolution.

The president also suggested the vote makes all Republicans look good, and it essentially doesn’t matter.

The resolution, which calls on the DOJ to publicly release “Mueller’s findings,” was approved unanimously in the House.

However, it was blocked from moving forward in the upper chamber by Senator Lindsey Graham.