Pres. Trump: I stand with the great police officers of Minneapolis

UPDATED 1:20 PM PST – Tue. October 8, 2019

President Trump thanks the Minneapolis Police Federation for their support, while criticizing the city’s mayor.

The president said Tuesday he stands with the great police officers of Minneapolis, after they were banned from wearing their uniform at political rallies while off duty.

The change in policy was enforced last week, just after President Trump announced he would be holding a rally in Minneapolis, and after mayor Jacob Frey said the president’s message is not welcomed in the city.

Since then, the Minneapolis police union has released a ‘Cops for Trump’ t-shirt, which officers can wear at Thursday’s rally.

The president is urging his supporters to purchase the shirt at mpdfederation.com

One America’s Sani Unutoa has more.